Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he plans to stay at Italian champions Inter Milan this summer.

The striker, who scored 24 league goals as Inter won their first Serie A title since 2010, has been linked with a return to Champions League winners Chelsea, who he left in 2014.

The departure of manager Antonio Conte, as well as the financial situation at the club, could have resulted in Inter Milan listening to offers for the Belgian forward.

But Lukaku, who was also named Serie A’s player of the season this week, insists he “feels good” in Italy and has targeted defending the title with Inter next season.

“I am staying,” Lukaku told Belgian TV. “I’ve already had contact with the man who will become our new manager.”

“Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet. It was a very positive conversation. There’s also the challenge of doing it again [winning Serie A].

“I feel good at Inter.”

Lukaku is preparing for Euro 2020 with Belgium, where his side face Russia, Denmark and Finland in Group C.

Conte, meanwhile, has held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over their vacant managerial position.

The Independent has been told initial contact was made over a week ago, and there is a willingness on both sides to make a deal happen.