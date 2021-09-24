Manchester United keeper David de Gea says the club are capable of winning trophies thanks to signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

The statement of intent comes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday following a defeat at the hands of West Ham.

The club are looking for their first trophy since 2017, and Solskjaer’s first since taking over in 2018, and De Gea insists now is their time.

The keeper told Sky Sports: “We signed good players [in the summer] and we already had a good squad. We are there at the top of the league fighting for every game, of course it is hard, it is the best league in the world.

“Every game is difficult, we want to fight for the big trophies, try to fight for the Premier League, the Champions League, for everything and I think we have the squad and the players and we have the fans with us so it’s amazing. I think the club is in a good point.”

As well as Ronaldo and Varane, United bagged Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer but the midfielder is yet to prove his worth at the English club.

Solskjaer spoke about Sancho and Donny van de Beek’s form after their Carabao defeat, saying: “I can’t complain about the effort. It has something to do with the rhythm. The confidence. Their best form isn’t there, as they haven’t played much.

“Good for them to get time, but we didn’t get the result. So like I said, there was a bit lacking in terms of quality, but not in terms of effort.”

United will next be in action in Premier League on Saturday as they take on Aston Villa which could see them top the table.