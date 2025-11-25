Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney labelled Marc Cucurella’s player-of-the-match performance against Barcelona one of the best left-back performances “for a very long time” after Chelsea earned a 3-0 win in the Champions League clash.

Cucurella went head to head with his Spanish teammate Lamine Yamal as the senior player dominated his exchanges with Barcelona’s 18-year-old prodigy, winning numerous one-on-one battles.

Yamal was eventually substituted and cut a frustrated figure as he watched Barca – who had defender Ronald Araujo sent off in the first half – succumb to a chastening defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Afterwards Rooney heaped praise on Chelsea’s full-back, telling Amazon Prime Video: “Cucurella was absolutely incredible. I think it’s probably the best performance I have seen from a left-back for a very long time. To do that tonight, what he did, that shows he’s a serious player.”

open image in gallery Cucurella is fouled by Ronald Araujo ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Cucurella hailed his teammates for helping him to keep Barcelona’s key player quiet.

“We played really well and deserved the result from the beginning of the game, with our attitude and high pressing,” he said. “We had the passion to make some key passes and not lose the ball. We are good players so we scored our chances.

"The game plan was really clear. We executed it really well so it wasn't just about my performance, my team-mates helped out a lot. They always try to give me help, football is a game of 11 players against 11 players. We all try to do our best for the team and for the win.

"I'm feeling very proud personally. As a footballer, we have our ups and downs but the most important thing is staying consistent, trying to always improve and remembering that you have sacrificed a lot of things. After performances like this, everything makes sense."

Barcelona had scored in 53 successive matches before being shut out by Chelsea.

“It's amazing,” Cucurella added. “Over the last couple of games, we have improved a bit in defence and started to get some clean sheets. The team has gained some confidence from that and we need to continue in this way now."