Rotherham United vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium
Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Watford in the Championship today.
English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.
Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.
Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.
It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Hamza Choudhury (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Watford. Daniel Bachmann tries a through ball, but Vakoun Issouf Bayo is caught offside.
Wes Harding (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hamza Choudhury (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kortney Hause.
Offside, Rotherham United. Wes Harding tries a through ball, but Richard Wood is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Cohen Bramall (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
Attempt blocked. Hamza Choudhury (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
