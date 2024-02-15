Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Crystal Palace cancelled a press conference to preview Monday’s Premier League game against Everton after under-pressure manager Roy Hodgson was taken ill during training.

The 76-year-old former England boss was due to speak at 1.30pm on Thursday but members of the media waiting outside the club’s New Beckenham training ground were informed the briefing would not take place.

According to reports, Palace are set to sack Hodgson, with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner a strong favourite to take the job.

An update from the club read: “Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session.”

Palace have sunk to 15th in the league table after a run of just two wins since 4 November, with the clash against the Toffees being a high-stakes game around the edge of the relegation zone.

Hodgson returned almost a year ago as Palace boss, replacing the sacked Patrick Vieira, and was given another one-year extension to his deal in the summer.

Austrian boss Glasner spent four years at LASK after his first club, SV Ried, followed by two years in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and a further two seasons with Eintracht. He departed the latter last summer after reaching, and losing, the German Cup final.

Additional reporting by PA