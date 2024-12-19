Marcus Rashford ‘spot on’ and change would do him good – Roy Keane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Roy Keane believes a change could do Marcus Rashford the “world of good” as he suspects the forward will never get his hunger back at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old academy product’s future is the subject of widespread speculation after his surprise omission from the Manchester derby was followed by an admission he was ready to leave.

Rashford watched Sunday’s 2-1 win at Manchester City from afar and told journalist Henry Winter on Tuesday that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps”.

Former United captain Keane said: “I don’t mind what he said. I think it’s spot on.

A change would probably do him the world of good Roy Keane on Marcus Rashford

“Sometimes a deal just works for everybody. It’s been going on for a year or two now, there’s obviously a bit of talent in there, he’s been at the club since he was a kid.

“A change would probably do him the world of good, for him and his team and his family. Just go and play, maybe go abroad or whatever it might be.”

Rashford has a deal at Old Trafford until 2028 and has been linked with a variety of different clubs, although head coach Ruben Amorim is keen for the forward to stay.

“I always think if you lose that hunger, it is hard to get it back,” Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“Forget about the few bob he’s earned over the years – and listen, good for him – but we know, the great players, it’s nothing to do with that.

“It’s about the next challenge, it’s about your pride and Marcus just seems to have definitely lost his way.

“And if he’s lost that real hunger – I know we’ve mentioned watches and all the stuff off the field – if he’s a bit distracted by that, I think sometimes it’s hard to get it back.

“He might get it back with a change. I think there’s a good chance he might get it back with a change of a club and scenery, a new country, a new league, whatever, but I don’t think he’ll get it back at United.”