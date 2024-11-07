Roy Keane reveals plan to move abroad in ‘next couple of years’ after vow to quit Sky Sports punditry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Roy Keane has revealed his plan to move abroad “in the next couple of years” following his vow earlier this season to quit punditry in the next decade.

The former Manchester United captain maintains he enjoys analysing games as a pundit for both Sky Sports and ITV yet maintains the travel and attention surrounding his work will force him to quit in the coming years.

And during an episode of The Overlap on Tour, a candid Keane admitted he is attracted by the possibility of moving abroad.

“In the next couple of years, I reckon I will be moving abroad... putting it out there,” Keane said during an episode of the show with Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher in Turin.

Jamie Carragher then pushed Keane to suggest a preferred destination, with Keane responding: “Do you know what, Switzerland, maybe? Switzerland is beautiful.”

The revelation comes after Keane admitted earlier this season that he was growing tired of “the hassle of fans” at games and dismissed the prospect of a career in punditry beyond the next decade.

“I'll struggle for the next 10 months doing this. I love football, but the hassle of matches, getting to games, and the hassle of fans. I was in court a few months ago with somebody headbutting me do you think I enjoy that side of it? Absolutely not,” Keane said after a man was found guilty of headbutting the former Manchester United midfielder following Arsenal's 3-1 victory over his former club.

Roy Keane during work as a pundit on England vs Greece in the Nations League ( The FA via Getty Images )

“The games are fine. Getting to the games, parking up, people shouting your name good stuff, bad stuff it's a nuisance. Being a pundit in 10 years, not.”

Keane can be seen on Sky Sports most weeks covering the Premier League, while the Irishman is also a regular on ITV during its coverage of England and international football.