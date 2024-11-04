Ruben Amorim: If Sporting beat City they will think I am new Sir Alex Ferguson
The Portuguese was named as Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford last week.
Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will ignore comparisons with Sir Alex Ferguson if he steers his Sporting Lisbon side to victory over Manchester City.
The Portuguese, who was named as Erik ten Hag’s successor last week, will take charge of his final Sporting home game as City visit the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old accepts expectations will be high when he takes over at Old Trafford later this month, and he recognises that could increase if Sporting overcome City.
“I don’t think about that,” said Amorim at a press conference.
“My focus is on winning the match for Sporting. The conclusions are not important for me because they could be erroneous. If we win tomorrow they will think the new Alex Ferguson has arrived.
“That will be very difficult to live up to. It could increase expectations. I don’t think about that.”
