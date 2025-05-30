Ruben Amorim thinks Bruno Fernandes wants to stay at Man Utd amid Saudi interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim thinks skipper Bruno Fernandes wants to stay at Manchester United amid interest from free-spending Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Fernandes won the club’s player of the year award for a record-equalling fourth time having been a shining light during the Red Devils’ worst top-flight campaign since suffering relegation in 1973-74.

Last week’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham compounded matters, with the financial hit of missing out on Champions League qualification – and European football entirely – damaging Amorim’s rebuild.

Fernandes admitted after the loss in Bilbao that United could end up cashing in on him, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal pushing to sign the 30-year-old playmaker ahead of the Club World Cup.

The Portugal international led United out as they rounded off their post-season trip to Asia with a 3-1 friendly win against Hong Kong.

Asked whether that might have been Fernandes’ last United appearance, head coach Amorim said: “I don’t think so.

“I don’t know for sure, nobody knows, but I don’t think so. I think he is seeing us taking some actions to change all the things and I think that is all that he asked. I think he wants to stay.

“He’s saying no to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and I think he’s really young, he’s really good. He needs to be in the best league in the world.”

Fernandes is reportedly giving serious consideration to the big-money proposal, with Al-Hilal said to be willing to triple the United skipper’s salary and pay the Premier League club up to £100million.

That figure would help fund this summer’s much-needed rebuild as United navigate profit and sustainability rules.

Pushed on whether United could turn down such a fee, Amorim said: “Yes, yes. We can find another way to earn money.”