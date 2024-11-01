When is Ruben Amorim’s first Manchester United game?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim has been announced as Manchester United’s new manager but his first game in charge will not come until mid-November.

The 39-year-old will remain at Sporting Lisbon until the international break with the Portuguese club adamant their head coach sees out his notice period.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements,” a statement said.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.”

Ruben Amorim has been officially announced as Man Utd’s new boss ( Getty Images )

United informed Sporting that they were prepared to meet Amorim’s release clause of €10m (£8.3m) soon after the decision to sack Erik ten Hag.

And the Old Trafford hierarchy have agreed that Amorim can see out Sporting’s next three fixtures, while interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in charge.

Amorim’s first match in charge will therefore be an away trip to Ipswich Town on November 24, which will be quickly followed by home games against Bodo/Glimt and Everton.

It means Van Nistelrooy, who oversaw a thumping 5-2 win over Leicester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, will be given an additional three games as United boss.

The former United striker will take charge of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea as well as games against PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester again.

Meanwhile, Amorim will face Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in one of his final matches in charge, with United’s rivals travelling to Lisbon in the Champions League next week.

Sporting have made a 100 per cent start to their league title defence and they face Estrela and Braga before the international break.

Sporting have also made an excellent start to their Champions League campaign and have picked up seven points from three games ahead of hosting City next Tuesday.

Manchester United upcoming fixtures

Under Ruud van Nistelrooy

Sunday 3 November: vs Chelsea (H), Premier League

Thursday 7 November: vs PAOK (H), Europa League

Sunday 10 November: vs Leicester (H), Premier League

Under Ruben Amorim

Sunday 24 November: vs Ipswich (A), Premier League

Thursday 28 November: vs Bodo/Glimt (H), Europa League

Sunday 1 December: vs Everton (H), Premier League

Wednesday 4 December: vs Arsenal (A), Premier League

Saturday 7 December: vs Nottingham Forest (H), Premier League

Sporting Lisbon upcoming fixtures

Under Ruben Amorim

Friday 1 November: vs Estrela Amadora (H), Liga Portugal

Tuesday 5 November: vs Manchester City (H), Champions League

Sunday 10 November: vs Braga (H), Liga Portugal