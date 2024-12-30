Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim acknowledged his Manchester United side are “suffering” and face a battle to not get dragged into the relegation fight in the Premier League, but insisted his methods would pay off over the long term and vowed not to move away from his long-held tactical beliefs.

The Portuguese boss oversaw another torrid performance in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United to close 2024 on a low note, the Red Devils 14th in the table and having lost five of their last six in the top flight.

After the match he noted more than once that Newcastle are a “better team” than his own side and admitted his players are finding it “really hard to turn around” after conceding the first goal in matches at present.

That, he explained, was due very little training time as a full unit, meaning his side lacked the knowledge base to fall back for the new 3-4-3 system he is using.

“We don’t have the base behind the positioning and the way we play to cope with the difficult moments,” he told Sky Sports at full time. “When you have that, you have something to hold in the game so the players suffered a lot. Newcastle is a better team.”

While not explicitly saying United are in a relegation fight - they sit seven points above 18th-placed Ipswich, who beat Chelsea on Monday night - Amorim pointed out his club must be realistic about the situation they are in.

He also underlined that subbing off Joshua Zirkzee during the first half - to loud boos from the home crowd aimed at the striker - was part tactical, part to protect the player, and backed him to continue playing a role in the team.

“Josh is a player of Man United. We want more power sometimes in front, we’re suffering in set pieces so today we have more guys for that. We’re trying to cope with every problem in the team but sometimes you have a lot of problems and are more open on the other side,” Amorim said.

“You have to think about the team and sometimes about the player because he’s suffering. I was there a few years ago, he’s suffering during the game, the team was suffering [and] needing to have more of the ball, but it was really hard to do that.

“I’ll talk to Josh about it because it’s important to express the message.”

Despite a game in which United had few scoring opportunities and were easily beaten, he insisted his coaching methods would not alter.

( Action Images via Reuters )

“You cannot go back. You have to continue to push. We had four training [sessions] all togehter. I know what you are trying to reach [with the questions] but it’s really clear, I’m here because of my idea and I will continue with my idea until the end.

“I change something tactical in every game. You [media] focus on three defenders; I change on something every game. If I didn’t believe then I would change, I’m not stubborn I just believe in something and stick on that.

Former Man United defender Gary Neville labelled the performance “grim to watch as a United fan” and said that the side had become worse over the start of Amorim’s tenure as the team look to get to grips with the change in approach.

“There’s no doubt it’s deteriorated, performances and results the last few weeks. They’re findingi it difficult with results and confidence and the concern is they’re getting dragged into a fight down there [in the relegation zone],” Neville added.

“They’ve got a lot to do and that’s being very, very kind. What’s happening on the pitch is really desperate.”