Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will ignore comparisons with Sir Alex Ferguson if he steers his Sporting Lisbon side to victory over Manchester City.

The Portuguese, who was named as Erik ten Hag’s successor last week, will take charge of his final Sporting home game as City visit the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old accepts expectations will be high when he takes over at Old Trafford later this month, and he recognises that could increase if Sporting overcome City.

“I don’t think about that,” said Amorim at a press conference.

“My focus is on winning the match for Sporting. The conclusions are not important for me because they could be erroneous. If we win tomorrow they will think the new Alex Ferguson has arrived.

“That will be very difficult to live up to. It could increase expectations. I don’t think about that. What interests me is to win.”

Amorim was recently linked with City as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola, a rumour which surfaced following confirmation Sporting’s director of football Hugo Viana would be moving to the Etihad Stadium next year.

Amorim said: “Obviously, it is something that crosses your mind but I never had any doubt. My decision is made. I wanted to work for Man Utd and that is what I did.”

Amorim has some experience of United having been welcomed to the training ground by then manager and countryman Jose Mourinho when he took his coaching badges in 2018.

As one of the most successful coaches of his generation, former Chelsea, Tottenham and current Fenerbahce boss Mourinho has long been an inspiration to Amorim.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to him yet. He’s full of games and so am I. The impact he had on my career was the way he treated me, he showed me that you can win everything and be a different person than you think.

Ruben Amorim has praised Jose Mourinho for opening doors for Portuguese managers ( PA Archive )

“He’s a special coach, who opened doors for us (Portuguese managers).”

Another manager Amorim respects greatly is Guardiola, whom he not only faces this week but will come up against in a Manchester derby next month.

He said: “I see a lot of matches from everywhere and draw inspiration from all sorts of coaches.

“There is not just one but I did take a lot from Guardiola.”

Amorim, despite being fluent and repeatedly asked, refused to answer any questions in English during his 27-minute session with media but denied this was a result of a request from United.

He said: “Tomorrow I will be Sporting’s coach and only Sporting’s. From the 11th onwards I will be United’s coach.”

PA