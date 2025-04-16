Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has invited Rory McIlroy to celebrate his sensational Masters triumph at Old Trafford.

McIlroy, a long-time Man United fan, completed his career Grand Slam in incredible fashion at Augusta on Sunday, capturing the sporting imagination to claim the fabled green jacket.

He had to hold off the challenge of Justin Rose in a nail-biting play-off to reign victorious, securing his first Major title since 2014 to complete the elusive ‘Grand Slam’ set - adding his Masters crown to previous successes in the US Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship all recorded between 2011 and 2014.

McIlroy has been receiving global acclaim since his dramatic win, and Amorim is the latest send his congratulations to the Northern Irishman - offering him the chance to bask in his glory at the Theater of Dreams in the process.

“Congratulations for The Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy,” Amorim said on the club’s official website.

“It is really important to us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

“So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

Rory McIlroy posed with his "Claret Jug" at Old Trafford in 2014 ( Getty Images )

It wouldn’t be the first time that McIlroy has paraded around Old Trafford, having also posed with the “Claret Jug” - the trophy awarded for winning The Open - before United’s home clash against Swansea in August 2014.

United only have three more Premier League home games in the calendar for the 2024/25 season, meaning the 35-year-old will be pressed for time to get out to Manchester before the PGA Championship gets underway at Quail Hollow Club on May 15.

McIlroy’s title may well be the only piece of silverware seen inside Old Trafford this season, with their Europa League quarter-final tie with Lyon finely poised at 2-2 ahead of the second leg on Thursday.