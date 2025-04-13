The Masters 2025 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy battles Bryson DeChambeau
Can McIlroy hold off Bryson DeChambeau to complete a career grand slam?
The Masters reaches its conclusion with Rory McIlroy hoping to end his Augusta hoodoo and complete a career grand slam.
McIlroy’s excellent 66 on Saturday saw him seize control of the tournament, with the Northern Irishman taking a two-shot lead into the final round. After producing two outstanding rounds to bounce back from a slow start, the 35-year-old is on the cusp of becoming only the sixth man to win all four majors, as well as ending an 11-year wait to add to his tally of four.
His likeliest challenger is Bryson DeChambeau, who sits within striking distance after an up-and-down third round. The sometimes-outspoken LIV Golf star is proving popular with the patrons at Augusta and has the game to match McIlroy - as well as a possible psychological edge, too, having denied his rival at the US Open at Pinehurst last year. Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Reed also begin the final day in the top five looking to put the pressure on - though this looks like it may be a final group duel.
Follow all of the action, and the final round scores and leaderboard, from Augusta below:
Rose lays down early marker
While it appears this will be a head to head between McIlroy and DeChambeau, it will be interesting to see if anyone else can produce the round of their life to get in the mix.
Justin Rose could be that man. He started the day at -5, seven shots back from Rory but has birdied the 1st to move to -6. He’ll need a few more of those but that’s an ideal start.
How Rory McIlroy seized control of the Masters
Rory McIlroy’s record-breaking third round at Augusta is the reason that he is heading into Sunday with a two-shot lead.
A blistering start, with six threes in a row, paved the way to a second consecutive round of 66 and the overnight lead ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.
Rory McIlroy seizes control of Masters – but familiar foe Bryson DeChambeau lurks
Matsuyama shoots 66 and Morikawa starts strongly
A brilliant round by Hideki Matsuyama who shoots a 66 to climb from +4 to -2. A bogey on the last actually saw him drop from -3 but that shouldn’t sully all the good work before then.
Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa has birdied the 2nd to climb into the top 10 at -4, although playing partner Viktor Hovland has had a stinker of a start with back-to-back bogeys to fall to -1.
Who would Rory McIlroy join by completing career grand slam?
Just five men have previously won all four of golf’s majors: Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.
Rory McIlroy won his first major at at the US Open in 2011, a few months after losing the final-round lead at the Masters.
He won the PGA Championship for the first time in 2012, then won the Open in 2014 - the same year he won the PGA for a second time.
He has been chasing the Masters to complete the career grand slam for 11 years - finishing in a tie for second place in 2022. Victory would see him join an exclusive club.
Rory McIlroy discusses his routine this morning
Rory McIlroy has just spoken to CBS and explained what’s he’s been up to today ahead of his final round.
“Fortunately, Sunday morning is good for sport,” said McIlroy. “I watched Carlos Alcaraz win in Monte Carlo, watched a little soccer and watched a little F1.
“I kept distracted with other sports. Then, when I got to the course, I started my routine, settled in, did what’s familiar and that’s comfortable. I’ll go through strategy for the day and do what I’ve been doing the last three days.
“For me, it’s about going out there, hitting the first fairway, the first green and going from there. I can only control moment in front of me and that starts on the first tee. If I keep controlling those moments, I’ll be in good shape.”
Masters leaderboard ahead of fourth round
Here’s a reminder of how the leaderboard looks heading into round four.
Tee times BST
-12 Rory McIlroy (7.30pm)
-10 Bryson DeChambeau (7.30pm)
-8 Corey Conners (7.20pm)
-6 Patrick Reed (7.20pm), Ludvig Aberg (7.10pm)
-5 Jason Day (7.10pm), Scottie Scheffler (7pm), Shane Lowry (7pm), Justin Rose (6.50pm)
Upcoming tee times
We’re starting to move towards the top of the leaderboard in terms of players teeing off.
Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, both at -3 have just struck their drives at the 1st and here’s who’s coming up shortly.
It’s all building to Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau a 7.3pm BST of course.
All time BST. Nationality US unless stated
- 6.20pm: Sungjae Im (South Korea) and Max Homa
- 6.40pm: Nicolas Echavarria (Colombia) and Xander Schauffele
- 6.50pm: Justin Rose (England) and Zach Johnson
- 7pm: Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry (Ireland)
- 7.10pm: Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) and Jason Day (Australia)
- 7.20pm: Corey Conners (Canada) and Patrick Reed
- 7.30pm: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Bryson DeChambeau
Matsuyama on fire
Have yourself a day, Hideki Matsuyama. The 2021 champion is now five-under for his round through 14 holes after five birdies and no bogeys.
The latest came on the 14th thanks to a crunched drive down the middle of the fairway, a wedge to 10 feet and a made putt. He’s on -1 for the tournament now and has the par-five 15th coming up...
There are a couple of players on the course at -2 however, with Jordan Spieth birdieing the 1s and Michael Kim making birdies 2 and 3 to climb to that mark. That’s currently a tie for 17th
Nick Faldo assesses Rory McIlroy's chances
Someone who knows how to win around Augusta is Nick Faldo, after pulling on that green jacket on three occasions.
He’s given his thoughts on McIlroy’s chances this evening
Fleetwood off to a flyer
Oooh, hello Tommy Fleetwood! The immensely likeable Englishman had a frustrating three-over round of 75 yesterday to drift out of contention but he’s started like a train today.
Birdies on the 2st and 2nd have immediately catapulted him from +1 to -1 for the tournament and to the brink of the top 20. Can he keep charging through the field and challenge the top 10?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments