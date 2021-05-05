Manchester City’s summer signing Ruben Dias has been the stand-out performer in the top flight in England this season, in the eyes of Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool and England defender praised Dias’ influence on the soon-to-be-title-winners, saying his arrival has improved the team overall.

Indeed, he sees Dias as the more mature leader of the defensive partnership he has established with John Stones, despite the English defender being the senior man by three years.

“I love him. I think he’s been the best player in the Premier League this season, I really do believe that,” said Carragher on CBS Sports.

“I think he’s had a huge effect on Manchester City. Even when he speaks and you watch him play you can’t believe he’s 23.”

Indeed, such has been Dias’ level of consistency and performance this term that Carragher compares him favourably with Virgil van Dijk, established as most onlookers’ top name in the centre-back stakes over the past few seasons.

While the Dutch defender is an all-round powerhouse as well as a technically proficient centre-back, Carragher doesn’t feel Dias has quite as much natural athleticism - so it’s even more of an indication as to the level he has been playing at that there’s little between the two.

“What I would say is that Van Dijk has been blessed with physical attributes that Dias hasn’t so in some ways I’m more impressed with Dias,” Carragher continued.

“When you watch Van Dijk, it’s like watching a Rolls-Royce, you just think the way he moves. Most players don’t have that and Dias probably hasn’t got that so probably has to concentrate more and be side-on constantly.

“We have seen Van Dijk over the last couple of years win the Champions League. I think the new breed is coming and this guy [Dias] is a massive part of it. The biggest thing for a centre-back, in terms of body position - I think he’s the best [at it] by a long way in the Premier League.”