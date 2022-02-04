Football rumours: Arsenal on the hunt for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

What the papers say

Ruben Neves is reported to be the leading name in Arsenal’s summer transfer wishlist. The Sun says the Gunners have set aside £180million to make a move for the Wolves midfielder, along with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Staying with Arsenal the Daily Mirror reports the Gunners have received a welcome boost in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan in January, but stayed put. Citing Football Italia, the paper says Sanches is believed to be intent on playing in the Premier League.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Gabriel Eder (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Archive)

The Mirror, via AS, says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to fund a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Tuchel is believed to be sizing up the 24-year-old as potential cover for Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, whose contracts all expire in June.

Grant McCann has emerged as a contender for the vacant Sunderland job, according to the Daily Mail. The former Hull boss has been listed alongside Roy Keane and Alex Neil as the front-runners for the position following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

William Saliba (right) is on West Ham’s radar (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) (AP)

William Saliba: Sport Witness says West Ham are planning a summer move for the Arsenal defender, who is on loan at Marseille.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Calciomercato reports Roma are open to offers of £33.6m for the 22-year-old forward, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.