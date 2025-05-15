Jump to content
Hull City sack third manager in 12 months as Ruben Selles departs

Selles and Hull avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 15 May 2025 21:13 BST
Comments
Ruben Selles celebrates after Hull drew at Portsmouth to avoid relegation
Ruben Selles celebrates after Hull drew at Portsmouth to avoid relegation (Getty Images)

Hull City have sacked manager Ruben Selles after just six months in charge.

The Spaniard arrived from Reading in December but departs having managed to avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season.

It leaves Hull searching for a fourth manager in 12 months. The club sacked Liam Rosenior after they finished seventh in the Championship last year, and then dismissed Tim Walter after just 17 games.

Selles, the former Southampton manager, took over a side struggling for form in the Championship but manager to steer the Tigers to safety, finishing outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Hull drew 1-1 at Portsmouth on the final day, which was enough to avoid the drop to League One after defeats for Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle.

