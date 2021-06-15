Why is Antonio Rudiger wearing a mask for Germany at Euro 2020

Germany and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will continue to wear a mask throughout Euro 2020 after sustaining a facial injury during the latter stages of last season.

The centre-back hit the turf in the final minutes of the Champions League semi-final first leg with Real Madrid with manager Thomas Tuchel describing the blow as “a little bone injury on the side of the face”.

Rudiger only spent one match on the sidelines before returning to the heart of Chelsea’s defence as they secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Rudiger started Germany’s opening Euro 2020 match against France alongside Mats Hummels and Mattias Ginter in a back-three.