Russia banned from making Euro 2028 bid as part of Uefa measures

Russia have been banned from making a bid to host the men’s European championships in both 2028 and 2032, as part of a number of sanctions announced by Uefa relating to the country’s continued suspension from international football.

Russia had declared an interest in rivalling the UK and Ireland for the right to host Euro 2028 but will not be allowed to continue its bid following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as Uefa reached decisions on a number of areas relating to Russia’s involvement in continental competitions.

Portugal will replace Russia in the women’s Euros in England this summer, while Russian clubs have been banned from next season’s Champions League.

Russia will also take no part in next season’s Uefa Nations League and has been blocked from continuing its qualification bid for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The ban of Russian clubs in European club competition also extends to the Europa League, Uefa Conference League, Women’s Champions League and Uefa Youth League.

St Petersburg was stripped of hosting the Champions League final as part of their initial sanctions against Russia announced in March in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia was also suspended from international football by Fifa and was kicked out of the European play-offs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The UK and Ireland were joined by Russia and Turkey in signalling their interest to bid for hosting rights of Euro 2028, with Russia and Turkey also bidding for Euro 2032 alongside Italy.

Portugal were defeated by Russia in a play-off for this summer’s women’s Euros and will join the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in Group C of the tournament.