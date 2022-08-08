Jump to content
Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing

Former Manchester United footballer Giggs denies assault and using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

Sports Staff
Monday 08 August 2022 15:48
Ryan Giggs arrives at court Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester

Ryan Giggs arrives at court Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester

(PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.

Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his glittering career alongside teammate and eventual captain Neville.

Giggs, 48, is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Giggs was initially set to face trial in January but the hearing was put back because of the ongoing backlog of court cases exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sir Alex Ferugson alongside Ryan Giggs, left, during their time at Manchester United

(Getty Images)

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

In a statement, he said he did not want the country’s preparations for this year’s World Cup in Qatar to be “affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case”.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

