Liverpool midfield set for further boost as Ryan Gravenberch fee agreed
The Bayern Munich midfielder will fly to Merseyside to try and complete the deal on deadline day
Liverpool have agreed a £34.2m fee with Bayern Munich for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
The Netherlands international is flying to Merseyside for a medical and is set to sign a five-year contract for Liverpool on deadline day.
The 21-year-old, who was also a target for Liverpool last summer, will leave Bayern after only one year and just three starts in the Bundesliga.
He will become Liverpool’s fourth major summer signing and take their spending on midfielders in this transfer window to around £150m, after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.
Liverpool resurrected their interest in Gravenberch after failing in bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but he will complete their midfield overhaul after James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left on free transfers and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold to Saudi Arabian clubs.
Bayern are expected to try and sign a midfielder to replace Gravenberch on Friday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies