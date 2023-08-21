Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to Wrexham’s Ben Foster after the goalkeeper suddenly retired from professional football for a second time on Monday.

The former England keeper came out of retirement to help the Welsh club’s push for promotion to the football league in March. Foster made 12 appearances for the club, including four this season, during his second spell, having played for them back in 2005 on loan.

He played as recently as Saturday (19 August) in Wrexham’s thrilling 5-5 draw with Swindon, but the 40-year-old made up his mind after the game, despite being just 10 weeks into his year-long contract.

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself, and I feel that now is the right time to retire,” Foster said in a statement.

“At the forefront of my mind, when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the Club, and making the decision now gives the Club every opportunity to assess their options before the [transfer] window closes.

“Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Reyonds, who co-owns the club with fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney, tweeted: “He built memories I’ll never let go of for as long as I live. I love this guy. Thank you for everything, Ben.”

Foster, who has eight England caps to his name, first hung up his gloves in September 2022 when his contract at Watford expired and they were relegated to the Championship.

It was a career that began with Foster playing for RC Warwick and then Stoke back in 2001, and in the 22 years since he has played for a number of clubs including Manchester United. His return to Watford in 2018 marked his second spell with the Hornets.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

“It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision. I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.

“Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the Club.”