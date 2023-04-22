Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney dedicate promotion glory to the people of Wrexham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney paid tribute to the people of Wrexham after watching the club finally seal promotion back to the Football League.

Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to clinch the National League title with a game to spare, and with it automatic promotion to League Two after 15 years stuck in non-league.

Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club in November 2020 for £2m, despite knowing little about football or Wrexham, and used their public profiles to generate global interest in this corner of North Wales.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season – a disappointment documented in the behind-the-scenes series Welcome to Wrexham – the team got over the line this time, sparking emotional scenes at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday night, with fans spilling on to the field and the co-owners brought to tears watching on.

“I think we can hear how it feels to this town and that’s the most important thing for us,” McElhenney said. “For us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience has been the honour of my life.”

Reynolds added: “I’m not sure I can process what happened tonight, I’m still a little speechless.” said Wrexham owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

“Boreham Wood showed up today, they’re an incredible team and they have one of the best defences in the entire league and they showed us that all night long. Huge credit to Boreham Wood.

“Also this entire story, why it’s been so good is because Notts County is so damn good. They deserve to go up. We’re rooting for Notts County we want to see them go up as well.”