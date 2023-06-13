Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wrexham AFC have confirmed the fourth and final pre-season fixture of their summer tour to the USA - where they will play in the hometown of co-owner Rob McElhenney.

Along with Ryan Reynolds, McElhenney bought the Welsh club in late 2020 and since then the profile of the fifth-tier club has skyrocketed, with investment and visibility of the pair helping on and off the field to promote the Red Dragons - literally, in the case of their end-of-season celebrations which saw them pip Notts County to the National League title.

With a return to the English Football League secured, plans for preseason include a tour overseas to further raise the profile of the club, as well as prepare for life in League Two.

Four fixtures have now been announced, two against American outfits and two against Premier League sides which will be sure to capture far more global attention than a newly promoted fourth-tier side would usually expect to receive.

After starting off against Chelsea, Wrexham are set to face the second string side of LA Galaxy, before playing Manchester United in San Diego. And now the fourth fixture will see them play against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park, only around 20 miles from the school and - briefly - university which McElhenney attended when growing up in the city.

While Union’s first team play in the Eastern Conference in MLS - Galaxy are struggling in the Western - the second string teams which Wrexham will face compete in the new MLS Next Pro, an affiliate league which effectively serves as a reserve competition.

No details have been released yet as to what format the fixtures will take, but MLS NP matches have somewhat different rules to those British fans are used to seeing: draws during the season are settled by penalty shootouts and any players needing treatment for injuries must remain pitchside for at least three minutes before returning to play.

“We’re looking forward to our tour to America in the summer,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

“The club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support first-hand.”

Wrexham’s pre-season tour schedule

July 19 – Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC – Wrexham vs Chelsea

July 22 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, CA – Wrexham vs LA Galaxy II

July 25 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA – Wrexham vs Manchester United

July 28 – Subaru Park, Philadelphia, PA – Wrexham vs Philadelphia Union II