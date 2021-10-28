Ryan Reynolds drops f-bomb unaware Wrexham press conference is live on TV

Ryan Reynolds dropped an f-bomb on television after failing to realise his Wrexham press conference was being streamed live.

The Hollywood star has created a real buzz around the Welsh club alongside his friend and fellow film star Rob McElhenney, with the pair completing a takeover from the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust last year with a £2million investment under the terms.

And after attending his first game since taking over the club in a 3-2 loss at Maidenhead, which leaves the Red Dragons 11th in the table and six points outside the play-offs, Reynolds outlined his ambition for the club.

“It’s to win, win, win,” Reynolds explained. “Everything is in lockstep with Wrexham and the community. Our job is to remind the supporters of the club, make sure Wrexham is the name and a bit more global.

“We’d be lying if the dream wasn’t Premier League. Look, our goal is to get back in the league (Football League) and continue our way upwards.”

While McElhenney added that the club’s long-term future would be paramount to their legacy: “The fact that the club has been around for 160 years and will be around for another 160 years, we want to win right now while we’re alive and we also want to set up the structure for the club to win long after we’re dead.”

Amid a jovial mood between the owners and the press, Reynolds then joked: “Unless there's a meteor, in which case, we're all f***ed!”

Wrexham owners actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hold a press conference (Action)

He was then shocked to learn from a member of the media: “This is being streamed live on ITV Wales, apologies for the language there.”

Reynolds, left slightly embarrassed then apologised himself: “Oh my gosh, I had no idea, I’m so sorry!”

The Deadpool star then added that he hopes to attract some of his celebrity friends to Wales, with actor Will Ferrell, a known Chelsea fan, the first name he will invite to the Racecourse.

Reynolds added: “I like building in a sustainable way. It is one step and one day at a time and giving the club the respect it deserves.

“Wrexham can grow. I’m really anxious to see it grow.”