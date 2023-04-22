Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney shed tears of joy as they watched Wrexham finally seal their return to the Football League.

The Hollywood actors bought Wrexham AFC in November 2020 for £2m, despite knowing little about football or indeed North Wales, and set about lifting the club back to League Two for the first time in 15 years.

After narrowly missing out last season – a disappointment documented in the TV series Welcome To Wrexham – the team held off the stiff challenge of Notts County to clinch the league title and automatic promotion with a game to spare, after beating Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday evening.

Reynolds and McElhenney were watching on at the Racecourse Ground along with their guest, fellow actor Paul Rudd, and they let their emotions show when the final whistle blew, while Wrexham supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate.

Forward Paul Mullin scored two second half goals to secure the National League title – and promotion – for Wrexham and praised his ‘unbelievable’ teammates for living up to the pressure put on them.

“The character we’ve shown this season has been phenomenal at times and that epitomises it tonight. We’ve had a long time in this divison and the fans deserve this day.” he told BT Sport after the game.

“I think after the first minute they were all fearing the worst but this group, we stick together. We have done all season, from the media and everywhere else, all the shenanigans that come with playing for Wrexham, to deal with it the way we have and to come from one goal down tonight it’s unbelievable.

“We knew that Boreham Wood were going to be a tough team to beat and when they went one up we thought it could be even harder but the players we’ve got and the chances we can create are unbelievable.

“We’re just over the moon to get over the line. We’ve come here as favourites and were expected to go up but that makes it even more special when you do it.”