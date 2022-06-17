Sadio Mane: Liverpool agree to sell forward to Bayern Munich for £27.5m

The Senegalese leaves the Reds after a historic six-year spell, including Premier League and Champions League triumphs

Jack Rathborn
Friday 17 June 2022 15:48
Comments
Liverpool have agreed to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for an initial £27.5 million.

The deal, which could rise to £35.1m if bonuses are met, brings an end to the Senegalese forward’s six-year spell at Anfield.

Liverpool could earn £5m more if Mane meets a specified appearance clause and a further £2.6m is tied to individual and team achievements.

It follows the player’s wish to seek a new challenge in the aftermath of the Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

Mane, who joined the Reds from Southampton in a deal worth £33.5m, was set to enter the final year of his contract.

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool after six years with the club

(PA Wire)

Mane leaves Liverpool after 269 appearances and scored 120 goals in all competitions, which puts him 14th all-time in the club’s history.

Mane won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with the Reds.

The 30-year-old bolsters Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who will aim to break through again in Europe after a disappointing exit at the quarter-final stage last year at the hands of Villarreal.

