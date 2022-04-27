Sadio Mane reveals how Liverpool help Muslim players during Ramadan

Sadio Mane has spoken about how Liverpool have supported their Muslim players throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan is an event in the Islamic calendar where Muslims do not eat during daylight hours. Mane says it is difficult to do when a football player due to the demands of training and different kick-off times on game days. But he said players spoke to senior people at the club ahead of when it started on 1 April.

“It’s not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan isn’t easy at all,” he told beIN Sports. “But before Ramadan we tried to talk to the captain and to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule? We train in the morning. It’s easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home.

“It’s going to be tough if not because if you train around two or three it’s going to be tough. They said yes and I think that made it easier. We are trying to do our best.

“Game day is something else but with Ramadan it’s tough. Liverpool tried to make everything easier for us. We spoke with our nutritionist, especially before the game she did everything easier for us.”

Mane has continued to be an asset to the Reds and is one of the main cogs which has put the club in the position to reach for the quadruple this season.

Liverpool will hope to extend the dream of the perfect campaign in the first leg of their semi-final against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said of the match: “It is absolutely special to be a part of the semi-final, it’s crazy. It’s a massive game. So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole life and don’t get a chance to be close to a semi-final.

“We are there so we have to cherish it and enjoy it as well.”