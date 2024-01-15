Israel condemns Turkey as ‘de facto arm of Hamas’ over footballer’s arrest

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Israeli govenment has labelled Turkey “a de facto executive arm of Hamas” after Turkish police detailed footballer Sagiv Jehezkel, Antalyaspor’s Israeli defender who displayed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organisation during a top-flight league game.

The Turkish justice minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Sunday that Jehezkel was under investigation over possible charges of “openly inciting the public to hatred and hostility”. Tunc maintained in a statement posted on X that Jehezkel had engaged in “an ugly gesture in support of the Israeli massacre in Gaza”.

Jehezkel was released by authorities on Monday and is set to return to Israel imminently.

After scoring an equaliser against Trabzonspor during a home game, the 28-year-old Israeli player displayed a bandage around his wrist with an inscription marking the 100 days since the hostages were abducted on 7 October. The gesture was deemed to be provocative in Turkey where there is widespread public opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza and overwhelming support for the Palestinians.

Antalyaspor suspended Jehezkel from the team and announced that it was speaking to the club’s lawyers about the possibility of terminating his contract. The Turkish Football Federation condemned what it said was a gesture that “disturbed the conscience” of the Turkish public.

But Jehezkel’s detention sparked outrage in Israel. “Shame on you, Turkish government,” Israeli former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet wrote on X.

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant reminded Turkey of Israel’s swift assistance to it following last year’s earthquake.

“When the earth shook in Turkey less than a year ago, Israel was the first country to stand up and extend aid that saved the lives of many Turkish citizens,” he tweeted. “The scandalous arrest of the footballer Shagiv Yehezkel is an expression of hypocrisy and ingratitude. In its actions, Turkey serves as the executive arm of Hamas.”

additional reporting by AP