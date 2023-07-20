The three strands to Allan Saint-Maximin’s impending Newcastle exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Exit the entertainer? Allan Saint-Maximin was the crowd-pleasing anomaly in a bleak time for Newcastle United. Such excitement as they offered in the unlamented era under Steve Bruce, of largely dull and defensive football, came from the charismatic Frenchman and his mesmeric solo runs.

Now, at a time when Newcastle supporters have started singing about going to Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Saint-Maximin seemingly will not be. He was omitted from the pre-season friendly against Rangers and, coach Eddie Howe said, is unlikely to join them on their pre-season tour of the United States. Saudi Arabia apparently beckons for the man who looked the prized asset when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought 80 per cent of Newcastle.

The winger’s departure would be a move with three strands, each reflecting wider trends in the transfer market and, in particular, at Newcastle. United have acquired the title of the world’s richest club; whether accurate or not, they may have unlimited wealth but their spending power is limited by the regulations. “FFP [Financial Fair Play] is a new dynamic which came to the fore,” Howe said; Chelsea have to be very conscious of it, and Manchester United and Arsenal will need to be aware of the eventual figures for their summer business.

Newcastle’s coup of signing Sandro Tonali also took their spending under the new regime to around £300million. Precious little has been recouped in that time. “Player trading is a key part – if you can’t hit it, you don’t trade,” Howe added. His squad falls into two categories: Those who, whether bought or transformed in the last 18 months, could command high prices but look invaluable to Howe; and those who could be available, who have the look of relegation strugglers or Championship footballers and were contracted in a time of lower expectations and expenditure. The problem of buying a club at the foot of the league is that many of the existing players are not worth much. Then there is Saint-Maximin who, in a season when Newcastle came fourth, had a bit-part role, with 12 league starts and a lone, if spectacular, goal.

The second facet is the contentious part. Al Hilal, partly owned by the Saudi PIF, seem Saint-Maximin’s suitors. It looks convenient, to say the least: At a time when Newcastle need to bring in money to carry on spending, an offer materialises from Saudi Arabia. Some may note that United have already agreed a shirt-sponsorship deal this summer with Sela, a Saudi events company. It may be more suspicious if a huge Saudi bid arrived for Ryan Fraser, Paul Dummett or Isaac Hayden than a footballer of Saint-Maximin’s gifts, but it still might not sit easily with many if high-calibre signings are funded by a sale to the Middle East.

Saint-Maximin has been one of the most exciting players in the Premier League in recent seasons (AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle are entitled to argue that vast numbers of elite players from Europe’s major divisions have been targeted by Saudi clubs this summer, that Chelsea have been far more active in trading with Saudi Arabia, and that Saint-Maximin – at a mooted price of £40m – would bring in less than Wolves got for Ruben Neves. Liverpool, too, may make more from Saudi Arabia, but with the significant difference that losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho was not part of the plan and would have a disruptive effect.

In contrast, Saint-Maximin’s switch could suit Newcastle. Howe smothered him in praise – “We all love him… if we do lose him, it would be with a heavy heart” – but they are a stylistic mismatch. Saint-Maximin does not press with the vigour or reliability demanded in a team who can be exhausting simply to watch; the workaholic Joelinton sometimes took his spot on the left wing last season, and the January signing Anthony Gordon produces defensive statistics that Saint-Maximin cannot rival, even though the Frenchman is a far more compelling solo runner. Despite playing about one-third of minutes last season, Saint-Maximin made the most dribbles; he ranked a mere 16th in their squad for counter-pressing actions, however. That Newcastle could spend the proceeds of Saint-Maximin’s departure on Harvey Barnes is an indication they want a quick winger; just one with different characteristics.

Think of Saint-Maximin in a Newcastle shirt and the image that may come to mind will be of him picking the ball up in his own half, seemingly intent on taking on an entire defence on his way to goal. It was in part a tactic under Bruce. Now Newcastle play higher up the pitch under Howe. If, back then, virtually everyone else concentrated on defence and he was left almost alone to attack, now there is a shared commitment, with team moves producing goals and with forwards who regain the ball. Newcastle’s collectivism has worked for Howe, but it has left Saint-Maximin’s fate looking like the death of the maverick, the end of the wildcard.

Perhaps, as Newcastle confront packed defences more often this season, they will wish they still had someone capable of supplying the X-factor. They did not sign James Maddison, a former target and a player who, in very different ways, can produce something out of nothing. Saint-Maximin belonged to a tradition of Newcastle flair players, illuminating an otherwise grey team. Yet if the age of individual inspiration is over, the other elements behind a probable move to Saudi Arabia feel very modern.