Salah news live: Liverpool to make major decision on star’s future after explosive interview
Liverpool are set to train today before travelling to Milan for their Champions League clash with Inter, but will Salah be part of Arne Slot’s group?
Liverpool have a major decision to make over Mohamed Salah’s future at the club following the star forward’s bombshell interview on Saturday night.
Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” and claimed his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down after he was benched for the third successive game ahead of the match against Leeds at Elland Road.
The 33-year-old chose to speak to reporters after the 3-3 draw and plunged struggling Liverpool further into a crisis by suggesting that Saturday’s home match against Brighton could be his last for the club.
Liverpool travel to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Monday and are due to train this morning ahead of flying to Italy this afternoon. Salah could be asked to train away from the first-team or left at home, with head coach Slot due to respond to Salah’s comments for the first time when he speaks to the media later.
Follow the latest news and updates on Salah’s future, below
Here’s a full reminder of what happened with Salah, in a report from The Independent’s Richard Jolly...
Mohamed Salah has claimed Liverpool have thrown him “under the bus” by saying he has been made a scapegoat.
The Egyptian, who has lost his place in the Liverpool team, said he doesn’t have a relationship with manager Arne Slot any more as he accused the club of breaking their promises to him.
And he has cast doubt on his future by saying he will wave goodbye to Liverpool fans against Brighton next week – and that he is not sure what will happen after the African Cup of Nations.
How we got here
It began on Saturday night as Salah was left on the bench as an unused substitute for Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds.
Salah stopped to speak to reporters after full-time and claimed the “the club has thrown me under the bus” and accused someone at Liverpool of “wanting me to get all the blame” for their recent form.
Good morning
The fallout from Mohamed Salah’s remarkable interview on Saturday night will continue today as Liverpool train and prepare to travel to Milan ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday.
Arne Slot will also address Salah’s comments for the first time since the star forward claimed he had been thrown under the bus and that his relationship with the head coach had broken down.
