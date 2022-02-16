Bayern Munich will need new solutions to get back to winning ways, as they look to pick up a positive result in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg.

The German champions were hammered 4-2 at the weekend by Bochum after midfield absentees saw Julian Nagelsmann switch shape - a move which certainly didn’t pay off and left the Bavarians’ lead in the Bundesliga cut back to six points.

They face the Austrian champions who are well clear again at the top of their domestic table this term, on a three-match win streak as they host Robert Lewandowski and Co.

Salzburg have only lost one competitive match on home soil in a full year - that defeat coming three weeks ago against relegation-threatened Admira.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the Red Bull Arena.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Salzburg have a few long-term absentees through injury and will be missing half a dozen players who would otherwise be in the team, including Zlatko Junuzovic and Sekou Koita. Benjamin Sesko and Bernardo are also out. Jerome Onguene is back from Afcon duty but may not go straight into the line-up.

Bayern are without first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and key central midfielder Leon Goretzka, but Jamal Musiala could return to the squad after recently being out with Covid. Alphonso Davies is still sidelined as he rests to ensure no lingering issues from heart inflammation, but manager Julian Nagelsmann recently said he was “well on the road to recovery”.

Predicted line-ups

RBS - Kohn, Kristensen, Solet, Wober, Ulmer, Capaldo, Camara, Bernede, Aaronson, Adeyemi, Okafor

FCB - Ulreich, Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman, Muller, Sane, Lewandowski

Odds

Salzburg 13/2

Draw 9/2

Bayern 7/15

Prediction

A strong showing and a hefty first-leg lead for the Bundesliga champions, giving them one foot in the quarter-finals. Salzburg 1-3 Bayern.