The Champions League last-16 has pitted Bayern Munich against Red Bull Salzburg, with the first leg taking place in Austria on Wednesday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side wrapped up a perfect group stage with six wins from six before Christmas, beating each of Benfica, Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv twice apiece.

Salzburg finished second after three wins of their own in Group G, behind Lille but keeping ahead of Sevilla and Wolfsburg in impressive fashion in what was an open quartet.

The Bavarians will be strong favourites across the two legs, meaning Salzburg will need a big performance on home soil here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the Red Bull Arena.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Salzburg have a few long-term absentees through injury and will be missing half a dozen players who would otherwise be in the team, including Zlatko Junuzovic and Sekou Koita. Benjamin Sesko and Bernardo are also out. Jerome Onguene is back from Afcon duty but may not go straight into the line-up.

Bayern are without first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and key central midfielder Leon Goretzka, but Jamal Musiala could return to the squad after recently being out with Covid. Alphonso Davies is still sidelined as he rests to ensure no lingering issues from heart inflammation, but manager Julian Nagelsmann recently said he was “well on the road to recovery”.

Predicted line-ups

RBS - Kohn, Kristensen, Solet, Wober, Ulmer, Capaldo, Camara, Bernede, Aaronson, Adeyemi, Okafor

FCB - Ulreich, Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman, Muller, Sane, Lewandowski

Odds

Salzburg 13/2

Draw 9/2

Bayern 7/15

Prediction

A strong showing and a hefty first-leg lead for the Bundesliga champions, giving them one foot in the quarter-finals. Salzburg 1-3 Bayern.