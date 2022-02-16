It hasn’t been a great week for Bayern Munich, who suffered a heavy reversal in the Bundesliga at the weekend before Thomas Muller found negative headlines heading his way during the week.

Julian Nagelsmann will need to find a winning formula in midfield this time around after his attempt of 4-1-4-1 went awry in a 4-2 loss to Bochum - but they remain six points clear at the top of the table, at least.

Salzburg are 14 points clear in their own domestic league, with just one defeat all season - Karim Adeyemi is set to be in-demand this summer after netting 18 in all competitions so far.

It’s impressive for a young talent, but doesn’t compare much to Robert Lewandowski, who has a massive 37 in just 30 appearances so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the Red Bull Arena.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Salzburg have a few long-term absentees through injury and will be missing half a dozen players who would otherwise be in the team, including Zlatko Junuzovic and Sekou Koita. Benjamin Sesko and Bernardo are also out. Jerome Onguene is back from Afcon duty but may not go straight into the line-up.

Bayern are without first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and key central midfielder Leon Goretzka, but Jamal Musiala could return to the squad after recently being out with Covid. Alphonso Davies is still sidelined as he rests to ensure no lingering issues from heart inflammation, but manager Julian Nagelsmann recently said he was “well on the road to recovery”.

Predicted line-ups

RBS - Kohn, Kristensen, Solet, Wober, Ulmer, Capaldo, Camara, Bernede, Aaronson, Adeyemi, Okafor

FCB - Ulreich, Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman, Muller, Sane, Lewandowski

Odds

Salzburg 13/2

Draw 9/2

Bayern 7/15

Prediction

A strong showing and a hefty first-leg lead for the Bundesliga champions, giving them one foot in the quarter-finals. Salzburg 1-3 Bayern.