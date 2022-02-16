Red Bull Salzburg host Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday night, a tough task for the Austrian side and one they’ll need their talented young forward Karim Adeyemi to be in-form for

Hopes of a shock progression to the quarters probably rest on getting a positive result at home - and they’ve at least been given a blueprint of sorts how Bayern can be hurt, with Bochum beating the Bundesliga leaders at the weekend.

Julian Nagelsmann will be looking to take his team deep into the competition which they won in 2020, though they suffered a quarter-final exit last season.

Question marks for the Bavarians come in the shape of an injury to their goalkeeper, the news that their centre-back Niklas Sule is leaving for rivals Dortmund in the summer and how the team bounces back from the weekend defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the Red Bull Arena.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Salzburg have a few long-term absentees through injury and will be missing half a dozen players who would otherwise be in the team, including Zlatko Junuzovic and Sekou Koita. Benjamin Sesko and Bernardo are also out. Jerome Onguene is back from Afcon duty but may not go straight into the line-up.

Bayern are without first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and key central midfielder Leon Goretzka, but Jamal Musiala could return to the squad after recently being out with Covid. Alphonso Davies is still sidelined as he rests to ensure no lingering issues from heart inflammation, but manager Julian Nagelsmann recently said he was “well on the road to recovery”.

Predicted line-ups

RBS - Kohn, Kristensen, Solet, Wober, Ulmer, Capaldo, Camara, Bernede, Aaronson, Adeyemi, Okafor

FCB - Ulreich, Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman, Muller, Sane, Lewandowski

Odds

Salzburg 13/2

Draw 9/2

Bayern 7/15

Prediction

A strong showing and a hefty first-leg lead for the Bundesliga champions, giving them one foot in the quarter-finals. Salzburg 1-3 Bayern.