Graham Potter leads Chelsea on the road in the Champions League against Salzburg with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Three points for the Blues will not only secure qualification from Group E, but also wrap up top spot and a home second leg.

Back-to-back victories for Potter’s Blues against AC Milan has secured control with two games remaining, with the Austrians up first before welcoming Dinamo Zagreb.

Goals have proven hard to come by recently, with a second straight draw coming last Saturday after Casemiro’s stoppage-time equaliser for Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Salzburg vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 5:00pm, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app too.

What is the team news?

Matthias Jaissle will likely have to contend without Justin Omoregie (hamstring), Fernando (thigh), Ousmane Diakite (ACL), Nicolas Capaldo (knee), Sekou Koita (thigh) and Dijon Kameri (shoulder).

And there is now a doubt over Luka Sucic (adductor), but captain Andreas Ulmer could return, while Strahinja Pavlovic will serve a suspension domestically after last weekend’s red card but can play here.

Chelsea are without Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring), while Kalidou Koulibaly (knee) is “not too serious” after missing last weekend’s draw with Manchester United but this game comes too soon. Mateo Kovacic (knee) is building his fitness back up and being carefully managed. A premature introduction at the weekend from the bench may ensure another case of resting the Croatian.

Predicted line-ups

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald; Sucic; Okafor, Sesko

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Odds

Salzburg: 18/5

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 8/11

Prediction

Chelsea have stuttered in the final third recently, but hopes of more space on the road at Salzburg could depend on how Matthias Jaissle looks at the final two matches. Two draws will see them home due to a superior goal difference to AC Milan, having drawn 1-1 with the Rossoneri at home. But a trip to the San Siro means it would be a risky strategy to be conservative here against the Blues. We expect the hosts to push for the three points and Chelsea to have more joy conjuring up chances than they have lately or in the reverse fixture. 1-2.