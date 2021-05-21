Decision to leave West Brom was amicable, Sam Allardyce tells doubters

Sam Allardyce had hit back at suggestions that he opted to leave West Brom after failing to receive guarantees over the club’s future direction, and insisted the decision over his departure was entirely amicable.

Allardyce will take charge of the already-relegated Baggies for the final time in Sunday’s season-ending Premier League trip to Leeds.

The 66-year-old’s exit was announced abruptly in the wake of the midweek defeat to West Ham prompting some speculation about a difference of opinion at boardroom level.

But Allardyce said: “People are still trying to [say] that there is blame, that he’s not been given this or that – shut up the lot of you, because it’s a load of rubbish.

“It was done amicably, it was done in the right way. It is the best way I have ever left a football club in terms of our negotiations and what we both decided, and we amicably shook hands for what we’ve tried to do.

“There is no under-current or whispers, so all you people out there on social media, shut up, because it isn’t happening.

“I know they’d made me an offer and were disappointed I didn’t accept it, but we have to move on and West Brom have to get the best possible manager to get them back in the Premier League.”

Chris Wilder has emerged as the clear favourite to replace Allardyce, with some reports that the former Sheffield United manager has already been approached.

Meanwhile, Allardyce stressed that he would be taking a break from the game to get over what he called the “bitter disappointment” of the first relegation of his managerial career.

He added: “Sorry as I am to leave, I think it’s time for West Brom to find a new manager and me to give it a break, get on my holidays, chill out and get over the bitter disappointment I’ve felt for quite a few weeks now.

“I feel that in my position, where I’ve managed in the short-term over the last few years, I’ve become comfortable with that side of it.

“If someone came along with a longer project who knows, but at the moment that’s not for me. Certainly not in the very near future, because it’s about getting away and recovering from the disappointment of the last six months.”