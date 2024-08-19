Support truly

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze says that the referee admitted to him that he had made an error in blowing the whistle before the midfielder’s free-kick found the back of the net against Brentford.

Eze had scored directly from a wide free-kick, catching out Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken as the Dutchman had come off his line hoping to collect a cross.

But the goal was disallowed as referee Sam Barrott had blown his whistle seconds before the ball hit the back of the net, judging that Palace midfielder Will Hughes had fouled Nathan Collins.

The match was Barrott’s first in the Premier League after being appointed and promoted to the Select Group 1 batch of officials for the current campaign.

As the whistle had been blown before the goal was scored, VAR was unable to intervene to check Hughes’ challenge and potentially overrule the on-field decision.

“I was told [by the referee] that he blew too early and made the mistake,” Eze said when speaking to Match of the Day.

“It could have changed the game but we have to deal with it.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said that “It’s part of the game to make mistakes,” adding that “I made mistakes today as well”.

“I think everyone was surprised the referee whistled so early. We thought it was a goal, but the rules are that when the referee whistles the goal doesn’t count. It is what it is,” he added.

Oliver Glasner reacts after Palace defeat ( Action Images via Reuters )

Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp were similarly confused by the decision, with Redknapp saying that Barrott “had a nightmare” and Richards calling it “a stinker”.

“It’s a monumental mistake, he should let it breathe,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports. “I’m not sure it is a foul, he could have [blown his whistle] after.”

“Collins has got hold of him, it’s not a foul,” added Richards, who also said that “we can’t be too harsh on Barrott.”

Brentford took the lead shortly after Barrott’s mistake, eventually winning the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. Ivan Toney was not in the squad for the match, with Brentford manager Thomas Frank later saying that “there are various things going on with Ivan with transfer rumours and activity.

“Because of all that we decided not to include him in the squad.

“Ivan is a top player. He’s been one of our best players if not our best player for a long spell. Like with any good players one day they will leave the club,” he added.