Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract at the club, extending her stay with the Women’s Super League (WSL) champions until at least 2024.

Kerr has scored 39 goals in 47 appearances since joining the Blues in 2019 and won the Golden Boot as Chelsea retained the WSL title last season.

The Australia captain also helped Chelsea reach the Women’s Champions League final last campaign and has won two League Cups since joining the club.

“It’s really exciting,” Kerr said. “I’m really happy at the club. We’ve had good success, being at a club like Chelsea is an amazing opportunity.

“The time was just right. I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player.

“I can’t see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea.”

The 28-year-old, who has also topped the goalscoring charts in the United States and Australia, is recognised as one of the best players in the world and is on shortlist for the this year’s Ballon D’Or.

Kerr has scored six WSL goals in seven matches this season, with Chelsea one point behind leaders Arsenal in the table.

The striker will aim to win the FA Cup for the first time when Chelsea face Arsenal at Wembley on 5 December, while the Blues are also on course to reach the knockout stages of the Women’s Champions League as Emma Hayes’ side look to go one step further than last season.

“The team speaks for itself, every day at training playing with world-class players,” Kerr added. “Getting challenged every day and winning trophies at the same time.”

“I hadn’t won much when I came here and, after last season, I think it’s just a no-brainer for me to stay.”