Jadon Sancho is set to feature in some capacity for Manchester United when they host Leeds United at the weekend in the Premier League.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger joined the Red Devils this summer after a year-long chase, and despite not being at peak fitness, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s set to be part of the matchday squad after impressing at the end of pre-season training.

However, centre-back Raphael Varane is not ready to feature, as he hasn’t been involved with the group, with some administrative work still needed on his transfer from Real Madrid.

“Jadon is going to be involved, he’s had a good week,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.

“He was ill after his holiday and we lost a few days of training with him but he’s looked sharper than expected and he’ll be involved. Can’t tell you if he’s going to start though!

“[Varane] has not trained with us and the dots over the i’s and crossing the t’s arent’ done yet. With isolation and these things it’s not 100% done yet. I can probably say he won’t be involved tomorrow because he hasn’t trained with us.

“The big hold up is quarantine, he’s been in Manchester so it’ll be done soon.”

On the task of facing Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds, Solskjaer acknowledged the tough game laying ahead but predicted the returning supporters would make for an excellent atmosphere for the home players and was focused on his own side’s performance level.

“The opposition you can prepare for but it’s about ourselves, we’ve had a good pre-season and even though we’re still missing a few players are are feeling confident and ready for the game.”

While Sancho is set to feature, another who’ll be vying for game time is Anthony Martial, recently linked with Inter Milan but set for a big season in the eyes of his manger.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if other teams target him because he’s a very good player but I’ve got no plans for him to play against us. Last season was difficult and disappointing for him but you can see the grit between his teeth again. He’s a Man United player and we’re happy to have him. He has proven the doubters wrong so many times.”