England boss Sarina Wiegman admits one eye is on Euros ahead of Belgium clashes

England boss Sarina Wiegman admits she is using the Nations League double-header against Belgium to shape her team for the upcoming European Women’s Championship.

The Lionesses drew with Portugal before beating Spain during the last international break in February, but will now have the unusual prospect of facing the same team twice within a matter of days.

England will host Belgium in Bristol on Friday night before travelling to Leuven on April 8 as Wiegman revealed she will also have one eye on the Euros in Switzerland this July.

She said: “I think it’s important that we have a good picture of our team.

“Of course we go out to play Belgium twice and we want to win those games, but also getting the team ready for the Euros to know who we have available and know who’s in good form.

“So you’re always thinking in that direction. These two camps have been very competitive games, really enjoyable to watch but you saw the level went up again.

“We talk about connections all the time, consistency. Now we are also preparing for our next opponent Belgium, the challenge is different to what Portugal has done and Spain, so I’m looking forward to that.”

England striker Alessia Russo has come into form at the right time and helped Arsenal advance to the Champions League semi-finals with a brace against Real Madrid to help turn the tie around following their 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Leah Williamson also played her part in that victory, and she was full of praise for her club and country team-mate.

“Everyone would always say how nice of a person Alessia is and how good a person she is, and everybody wants her to succeed for that reason,” the England captain said.

“But to be a number nine in any team you have to have that sort of not arrogance, but confidence about you and we all want to see her playing like she is so she carries that because she deserves it as a human, she works hard for it.

“We know what a talent she is and when she’s scoring goals I know how good that is for her.”

News emerged on Thursday morning that the United Kingdom looks set to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup after FIFA president Gianni Infantino described its interest as the “one valid bid”.

The England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales football associations announced they would submit a joint expression of interest in hosting the finals in 10 years’ time, and despite the interest of Spain, Portugal and Morocco, Infantino admitted the UK is the only one being considered.

“It’s really good news. It will be really great if that tournament will be held here,” Wiegman added.

“We know with the experience of the Euros how big the game is already here and what that momentum gets here in this country.

“Another tournament on an even bigger stage would be incredible and give another boost to the game.”