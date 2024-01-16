Jump to content

Sarina Wiegman ends doubt over England future with contract extension to 2027 World Cup

The Football Association had been desperate to retain the Dutch coach after she led England to Euro 2022 glory at Wembley and the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney last summer

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 16 January 2024 09:35
<p>Sarina Wiegman was named the Fifa Best women’s coach on Monday night </p>

(AP)

Sarina Wiegman will stay as England manager until the 2027 Women’s World Cup after signing a contract extension with the Football Association.

Wiegman’s contract had been due to end in 2025, leading to speculation over her future following defeat by Spain in last year’s World Cup final, but has committed to two more major tournaments including next year’s European Championship, where England will be the defending champions.

The FA had been desperate to retain the Dutch coach, who has proved so successful on the pitch and so popular off it with both players and fans.

She said: “I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years. Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy. Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can’t wait to start the EURO qualifiers, followed by the World Cup.

“I would like to thank Mark Bullingham, Debbie Hewitt and the FA Board for their support. I also must mention Arjan Veurink, I am delighted he has also extended his stay. It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments.”

more to follow...

