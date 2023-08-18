Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarina Wiegman is happy as England manager and wants to see out the remainder of her contract, despite speculation linking the Lionesses boss to the United States.

Wiegman, who will lead England into their first Women’s World Cup final against Spain on Sunday, is set to attract interest from the USA after the resignation of head coach Vlatko Andonovski - following their huge underperformance and last-16 exit at the tournament.

The Dutch manager has an outstanding track record and is the first head coach to reach the Women’s World Cup final with two different teams, after guiding her native Netherlands to the final in 2019. Wiegman also ended England’s 56-year wait for a major trophy when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, with the Dutch also winning the European championships on home soil in 2017.

The FA said on Thursday that they would “100 per cent” reject any approach for Wiegman before the end of her contract, which is through to the end of the Euros in 2025, and the 53-year-old confirmed she would not consider any offers after the World Cup.

“I’m really enjoying my job and I have the impression that people still like me doing that job,” Wiegman said on Friday. “I have no plans to leave.”

When asked about the open position with the USA, the four-time World Cup champions, Wiegman replied: “I’ve heard [about] it. I’m with England, I’m really happy with England and I have a contract until 2025.”

While Wiegman is preparing for Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain in Sydney, there is also the potential that the 53-year-old takes charge of a Great Britain team at the Paris Olympics next summer, ahead of the defence of England’s European title in 2025.

Wiegman, meanwhile, would not comment on the pay gap that exists between herself and male counterpart Gareth Southgate, the manager of the men’s team. While Wiegman’s annual salary is £400,000, men’s boss Southgate is reportedly paid £5m a year.

“Well, first of all I think I feel very comfortable with where I am right now,” Wiegman said. “The FA treats me very well. And that’s the only thing I want to say about that now because I’m really focused on the game.”