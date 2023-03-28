England boss Sarina Wiegman expects Beth Mead to miss the World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England boss Sarina Wiegman expects Beth Mead to miss out on this summer’s World Cup, saying that unless a “miracle happens” she will be not be in her plans for it.

Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, has been sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in November.

Wiegman on Tuesday named a 25-player squad for next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia, the last camp before England begin their final preparations ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that starts on July 20.

And regarding absent Arsenal winger Mead, she told a press conference: “I had a conversation with her, she’s doing well, she’s in her rehab, she’s doing good, but the World Cup is actually too early.

“So what we said is she’s not in our plans now, just really take the time to get back well. If a miracle happens and she goes so fast, then we will reconsider it – but at this moment I don’t expect that.”