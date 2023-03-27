Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England are into the final months of their preparations for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the Lionesses will look to add to their Euros triumph with the game’s biggest prize.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will be among the favourites as England aim to win the World Cup for the first time. The core of the team that won England their first major international trophy for 56 years remains, but Wiegman has also looked to evolve her squad ahead of her second major tournament in charge.

The England manager made history by becoming the first coach to name the same starting team in all six games and win the European championships last summer but the Euros also proved how important depth throughout the squad can be.

And with just weeks to go until the end of the season, time is running out for players on the fringes of Wiegman’s plans to stake their claim. So ahead of the World Cup, who’s on the plane to Australia and New Zealand, and who’s got work to do to make the squad?

Boarding cards printed

Leah Williamson

The first name on the list: Williamson was appointed captain shortly before the Euros, where she led England brilliantly on and off the pitch and has continued to do so since. The 25-year-old was England’s only outfield player to play every minute at the Euros and her ability to also play in midfield is a bonus to Wiegman’s options.

Keira Walsh

Arguably the most valuable player in England’s squad, given her skillset at the base of the midfield. Player of the match in the Euros final, which helped convince Barcelona into paying a world record fee for her services last August. England simply don’t have another player like her.

Lucy Bronze

The right back wIll be making her third appearance at the World Cup and has slotted into the Barcelona side alongside Walsh, following their move from Manchester City last summer. Following the retirements of Jill Scott and Ellen White from last summer’s squad, Bronze is England’s most experienced player with 102 caps and remains one of the best in the world in her position.

Millie Bright

England’s vice-captain and one of Wiegman’s most important players. Both the Lionesses and Chelsea have become used to her rock-solid displays at the back, and, as her cameo against Spain in the Euros quarter-finals showed, the centre-back is an option up front as well.

Alex Greenwood

The Manchester City defender wasn’t a starter during the Euros but has claimed the left back spot now Rachel Daly is being played up front. England have since looked more balanced and Greenwood was excellent at the Arnold Clark Cup. Can also play centre-back.

Mary Earps

England’s No 1 became World No 1 when Earps picked up the award for goalkeeper of the year at the Fifa Best ceremony last month. The 29-year-old was one of England’s standout performers at the Euros and her speech at the Fifa Best ceremony was memorable too.

Georgia Stanway

Another who started every game throughout the Euros, the midfielder took a chance and joined Bayern Munich last summer after deciding to leave Manchester City. She has since established herself as one of the German club’s most important players as Bayern look to beat Wolfsburg to the Bundesliga title.

Ella Toone

The inventive Manchester United midfielder played the role of super sub during the Euros but looks to have forced her way into Wiegman’s starting line-up ahead of the World Cup. One of England’s goalscorers in the Euros final, Toone has been outstanding for United and is leading their title charge.

Lauren James

Could it be that England’s best player wasn’t even at the Euros last summer? James looks set to be one of the stars of the World Cup and has made an excellent start to her England career. The 21-year-old Chelsea winger won player of the tournament as England retained the Arnold Clark Cup.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Rachel Daly

From England’s left back at the Euros to England’s striker at the World Cup? Daly’s two-goal display against Italy in February has given Wiegman a selection headache, with the Aston Villa striker earning the chance to lead the line with 13 goals for Villa since moving back to the Women’s Super League at the start of the season.

Alessia Russo

Subject to a world record transfer bid from Arsenal in January, the Manchester United striker looked set to take over from Ellen White as England’s No 9 but now faces a battle with Daly to be Wiegman’s starting striker. The 24-year-old has hit 11 goals for England in just 19 appearances, including that back-heel against Sweden.

Chloe Kelly

Scored England’s winning goal in the Euros final but is set to play a bigger role during the World Cup. She had only recently returned from an ACL injury last July but has been in full flight this season for Manchester City. Outstanding on the left wing during England’s Arnold Clark Cup defence.

Lauren Hemp

The Manchester City winger was hyped as England’s breakout star ahead of the Euros and remains an exciting talent, but there is a chance Kelly and James have moved ahead of her in the pecking order. Hemp missed the Arnold Clark Cup due to injury and although her place in the squad is safe, the 22-year-old faces a battle to take back her place in the team.

Almost there

Katie Zelem

The Manchester United captain was on the standby list for the Euros but didn’t make the cut. Zelem has made all three squads since the Euros, however, and has been one of the top midfielders in the WSL for Mark Skinner’s league leaders.

Jess Carter

The versatile defender is one of Chelsea’s most consistent performers and is a huge asset to Wiegman due to her ability to play across the back four. Came straight back into the Arnold Clark Cup squad after missing the November internationals due to injury.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

The Arsenal defender is a key figure in the squad and has earned Wiegman’s trust to slot in at centre-back as well. The 24-year-old was the “driving force” behind the Lionesses’ Euros legacy push, coming up with the idea to demand equal access to sport for girls in school.

Maya Le Tissier

A former England captain at Under-23 level, the Manchester United defender has impressed since stepping up to the senior side following the Euros. The 20-year-old is a ball-playing centre-back who is also comfortable at full-back, which is where she played at the Arnold Clark Cup.

Ellie Roebuck

The goalkeeper is clearly back-up to Earps but remains a solid number two for England. Wiegman may give Roebuck minutes in friendlies before the World Cup, but there’s no doubt Earps will be first choice when the tournament starts.

Work to do

Beth Mead

England’s top scorer at the Euros will go to the World Cup if fit - but that remains a long shot at this stage. Mead suffered an ACL injury in November and, given she remains in rehabilitation, It’s still too early to say if she’ll be ready to play by July. “I don’t want to push it,” Wiegman said in February.

Mead was the latest high-profile women’s footballer to be hit by an ACL injury (Getty Images)

Fran Kirby

The Chelsea star has been out since February due to a knee injury, with club manager Emma Hayes unsure on when she will return, but Kirby will be given every chance to make the squad. The playmaker started every game at the Euros despite being a major doubt to even make the tournament due to fatigue. If Kirby returns to action for Chelsea before the end of the season, she’ll go to the World Cup.

Jordan Nobbs

The 30-year-old missed out on the Euros due to injury and has been in and out of the squad since. Nobbs ended her 12-year stay at Arsenal in January and joined Aston Villa with the hope of getting more game time ahead of the World Cup. It looks to have worked: she was named the WSL’s player of the month for February, but there are doubts over whether Wiegman is fully convinced. The midfielder was initially left out of the Arnold Clark Cup squad, before coming in as an injury replacement.

Beth England

Another who took the chance on a January move, with England leaving Chelsea for struggling Tottenham. The striker has since scored five goals in six WSL games, but she was also left out of the Arnold Clark Cup squad despite an early showing of that form. England went to the Euros but didn’t play in the six games, although Wiegman praised her presence in the squad.

Nikita Parris

The 71-cap forward was another high-profile casualty of the Arnold Clark Cup squad. Although she is playing consistently for an impressive Manchester United side, Parris is short of goalscoring form: she hasn’t scored in the WSL since October. A change of form is needed to sway Wiegman’s mind.

Jess Park

Wiegman had a look at the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, during the Arnold Clark Cup. She started in midfield against Italy but only lasted until half time. Definitely one for the future, but certainly among consideration for now. An outside bet to replace Kirby, if required.

Katie Robinson

Like Le Tissier, Robinson made the step up from Under-23 level to make her debut in November. Caught the eye with a couple of busy displays on the right wing at the Arnold Clark Cup, but faces a tougher challenge than Le Tissier for selection given the other attacking options available to Wiegman. The Reading forward may make it if Mead is not fit.

Ebony Salmon

The striker has made the last three England squads - proving that her move to Houston Dash has not harmed her chances of international selection. The 22-year-old wants to be England’s No 9 but is currently behind the more established Russo and Daly in the pecking order. There is unlikely to be room for all three.

Niamh Charles

Another versatile defender, Charles came back into contention in November after being one of those to be cut from the preliminary Euros squad. Her inclusion may depend on how many defenders Wiegman decides to take to Australia, with Greenwood and Daly also able to cover left back.

Laura Coombs

The Manchester City midfielder earned a first England call-up in over two years when Wiegman selected her for the Arnold Clark Cup. The 32-year-old was as surprised as anyone to return from the international wilderness, but she has given herself a chance to make the World Cup.

Sandy MacIver

Looks to have the edge in the battle to be England’s third goalkeeper going to Australia, ahead of the uncapped Emily Ramsey - who was called up in February following her strong form for Everton.

Longer shots

Esme Morgan

Tipped by Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor as a future England captain, but the 22-year-old was left out of the Arnold Clark Cup squad despite making the first two post-Euros. Injury disrupted her 2021-22 season but Morgan has been in impressive form since. Don’t rule out a World Cup call-up, despite the Arnold Clark Cup omission.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Gabby George

The WSL’s player of the month for January was another notable absentee from the Arnold Clark Cup squad when it was named the following month. The Everton defender received her first call up in November and is pushing for another.

Demi Stokes

Stokes was one of the most experienced players in the Euros squad but illness and injury have limited the defender’s WSL appearances for Manchester City this season.

Steph Houghton

The former England captain was left out of Wiegman’s Euros squad following an injury-hit season with Manchester City, and has not been given a look in since. Although she has not officially retired from international duty, the 34-year-old’s England days appear to be behind her.

Lucy Staniforth

Like Nobbs, Staniforth joined Aston Villa in January in a bid to make the World Cup squad. The former Manchester United midfielder has not made an England squad since being included on the preliminary list for the Euros, where she was cut from the final 23.

Ashleigh Neville

It’s a subject of much debate that the Tottenham defender has yet to be given a look in by England, despite being included on the six-name shortlist for WSL player of the season last year. Unfortunately for Neville, that does not look set to change in 2023.

Hannah Hampton

Dropped by England after the Euros due to “personal issues” - and has not been selected for a squad since. The goalkeeper is back playing for Aston Villa, however.

Millie Turner

The centre-back was sidelined for six months last season due to an artery issue, but returned at the start of this campaign and has been excellent in the heart of defence for WSL leaders Manchester United. She has still yet to make an appearance for England, or, like club team-mate Hannah Blundell, receive a call-up from Wiegman.

Predicted England’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Maya Le Tissier

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Rachel Daly