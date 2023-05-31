✕ Close Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain 'satisfied' after Euros win

England Women’s Women’s World Cup 2023 squad for Australian and New Zealand will be confirmed this afternoon by Sarina Wiegman.

The Lionesses will hope to win the World Cup for the first time, adding to their European crown from last summer.

Injuries have hit the Lionesses hard already though, with Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby out, while Beth Mead, the winner of the Golden Boot at last summer’s Euros, is also a major doubt.

Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze are also facing fitness battles and Wiegman will be speaking to the media from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham to explain her decisions and thoughts ahead of this summer.

Follow live build-up to the squad announcement, reaction and analysis: