Beth Mead has missed out on England’s World Cup squad after running out of time in her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze have both been selected in Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player group despite recent fitness concerns.

Bethany England has been rewarded with a recall after her excellent form since joining Tottenham Hotspur, where the striker scored 12 goals in as many Women’s Super League appearances, but among the surprise omissions was Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier - who has been named on the standby list.

Mead, who won the golden boot and was named player of the tournament as England won the Euros on home soil last summer, has been out since November and the tournament in Australia and New Zealand has come too soon for the forward with England’s opening game against Haiti less than eight weeks away.

Wiegman wanted to give Mead every chance of making the World Cup and although the Arsenal star returned to light training in recent weeks, the Lionesses manager was not prepared to take a risk on her fitness with England well-stocked in attacking positions.

With captain Leah Williamson and Euros winner Fran Kirby already ruled out of the World Cup, the Lionesses have been boosted by the availability of experienced defenders Bright and Bronze. Both players missed the end of the season after undergoing knee surgeries but are expected to be fit by the start of England’s World Cup camp next month.

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Nobbs will bring experience after keeping her place in the squad while Manchester United captain Katie Zelem has been recalled after missing out on April’s matches against Brazil and Australia.

Wiegman has not offered places to former England captain Steph Houghton, who had been tipped for a spot after Williamson’s injury, or Nikita Parris - despite her good form for Manchester United over the final weeks of the season.

Le Tissier had an excellent season for United as they reached the FA Cup final and pushed Chelsea to the final weekeend in the title race but will travel to Australia along with the 21-year-old Manchester City midfielder Jess Park, who was also named on the standby list.

United defender Le Tissier misses out (The FA via Getty Images)

Despite the absence of Williamson and Kirby, Wiegman was able to name 16 of the players who were in England’s Euros-winning squad last summer, while Lauren James, Zelem, Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Esme Morgan and Katie Robinson will be playing at their first major tournament.

England’s Women’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

