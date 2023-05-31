Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarina Wiegman has named her World Cup squad with 23 Lionesses now confirmed to be on the plane - and a selection of big names missing out.

There were already set to be more than one huge star missing, with Fran Kirby and captain Leah Williamson both injured and set to watch on over summer as the England women’s team look to add the game’s biggest trophy to the one they won at Euro 2022 last summer.

But as ever, where big calls have to be made, the manager must always leave some out - here are the key unfortunate few who have missed the call this time around.

The biggest question mark was over Beth Mead and despite being ahead of schedule in her recovery from an ACL tear, the talented forward was not deemed close enough to full fitness by Wiegman to take a place in the 23. The 50-cap Arsenal attacker was desperate to make it, but it’s an understandable - if massive - call to leave her watching on.

Steph Houghton

The former England captain was left out of Wiegman’s Euros squad following an injury-hit season with Manchester City, and has not been given the chance for a recall despite the loss of skipper Leah Williamson. Wiegman had already admitted it was unlikely Houghton will make the World Cup after the 34-year-old gave an interview to the BBC where she said she has not given up hope of being selected. Houghton could have brought experience to the England squad but Wiegman had long since made up her mind.

Esme Morgan

Tipped by Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor as a future England captain, Morgan had been in and out of Wiegman’s squad this season, so a World Cup omission isn’t the biggest of surprises. The versatile 22-year-old started alongside Williamson against Australia in April, in recognition of her impressive club form, but England weren’t as defensively secure as usual. Her time will come.

Jess Park

Wiegman has had plenty of looks at the 21-year-old at various times this season, including during the Arnold Clark Cup where she started in midfield against Italy. Selection for fixtures against Brazil and Australia was another huge vote of confidence, even if she didn’t see much game time. Wiegman perhaps saw Park as a potential replacement for Fran Kirby but a shoulder injury that ended her season came at a bad time. Definitely one for the future and she’s named on the standby list for this tournament.

Nikita Parris

The Manchester United attacker has clocked up more than 70 caps but hasn’t been involved in a squad since November last year, having been an option off the bench for Wiegman in the successful Euro 2022 campaign. Having moved from Arsenal last summer Parris was hoping to find her best form, but despite playing a regular role in the second half of the WSL campaign, hasn’t quite managed to reestablish herself on the international scene. Parris had failed to find the net in the league between late October and late April, though did score twice in the last four matches of the season.

Maya Le Tissier

Another who makes the standby list, Le Tissier received her first senior call-up in November last year and has since won two caps, following a move to Manchester United last summer. The 21-year-old defender - an FA Cup runner-up two weeks ago - was on the bench for the Finalissima penalty shoot-out victory over Brazil in April and clearly has a big role to play in future, but will have to wait for her first major tournament.