The sweary gift Sarina Wiegman used to inspire Lionesses before Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarina Wiegman used a sweary toiletry bag to motivate her England players before the Euro 2025 final, revealing the message “b****es get sh** done” as part of her team talk.

Wiegman sensed the opportunity to lighten the mood before England’s semi-final against Italy and delivered the same words before the Lionesses faced Spain in Sunday’s final.

Their dramatic victory on penalties means Wiegman has now won three Euros titles in a row with the Netherlands and England - in a tournament she described as “chaotic and ridiculous" as the Lionesses came from behind in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Beth Mead revealed: “Sarina had a certain little way of motivating us, it was great, it was funny, it was everything. She did it again tonight.

“She had a little toiletry bag that said, ‘B****es get sh** done’, and b****es got sh** done today. That is it, drop the mic.”

Wiegman also told her players to enjoy the final and urged them to make the most of an experience they “couldn’t even dream of” when they were kids.

Captain Leah Williamson said Wiegman gave the team the belief that they could beat the world champions Spain, while the manager has also inspired their never-say-die attitude.

“You can have all those words, and in sport words are circulating all the time, but it’s brave to put that into action and decide you’re going to go through with it,” Williamson said.

“You leave yourself vulnerable and if you really try hard and it doesn’t come off it’s an awful feeling. If you put yourself out there like that the reward is so great and that’s the key to the team.

“Sarina, she believes in us so much and it’s hard not to believe in that yourself. She said we don’t have to win, we want to win, and we’re capable. And we did it.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Wiegman is the first manager in the men’s or women’s game to reach five consecutive finals in their first five major tournaments, and she is the first England manager to defend a title.

The Dutch coach was described as “priceless” by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham before the final and Wiegman said her final message to the players was a simple one.

“Well I've said a couple of things, but right before we went on the pitch, I just said, I can't use all the words I said, but the main message was enjoy it,” Wiegman said.

“We've got so far now in this tournament. I think we all created something again together. So these are the moments where you dream of , well some couldn't even dream of because it wasn't possible when they were little kids. But go out there and enjoy it and play your very best game.”