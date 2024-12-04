Sarina Wiegman reveals what Grace Clinton needs to do to earn bigger Lionesses role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sarina Wiegman said Grace Clinton is “improving well” after the 21-year-old made it three goals in five England caps in the 1-0 win over Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

Clinton netted on her senior international debut when the Lionesses beat Austria in their opening fixture of 2024.

Having added an effort in October’s victory over South Africa, the midfielder was on the scoresheet again in their final match of the year on Tuesday, finishing on the follow-up in the eighth minute after Manchester-United team-mate Millie Turner headed against a post.

England boss Wiegman said: “I think she’s improving well. I think she has to do a couple of things too. (Against Switzerland) she had a good game, and she’s had more good games.

“Now the next step is to get into the squad more often, get consistency. But I was happy with that and you can really tell she is developing.

open image in gallery Grace Clinton scored what proved the winner with an eighth-minute finish in Sheffield ( PA Wire )

“(In terms of) a leadership role, I think the first half especially she felt very comfortable, how we got in the pockets and players close to her felt really comfortable, that was really good to see.

“What I would like to see more from her is that she keeps overseeing pictures, even when the pace of the game is faster than it was (on this occasion). But yes, you can tell she is on the way, she’s improving, and hopefully she keeps showing that.”

Wiegman was also keen to highlight how she felt Jess Park, who had delivered the ball to Turner with a free-kick, had “made a difference” in the game, the last of four friendlies since the summer.

open image in gallery Jess Park was another player praised by Sarina Wiegman after the Switzerland match ( PA Wire )

Park, 23, was the sole survivor in a youthful starting line-up showing 10 changes in personnel from Saturday’s 0-0 draw against the United States at Wembley, with Clinton among four players aged 21 included within it.

Two of those were debutants in Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace, while another, Aggie Beever-Jones, made her first start, as did Turner. There was also a first England appearance since 2018 for Gabby George.

England are building towards next summer’s title defence at the Euros in Switzerland.

Regarding more inexperienced players being involved, Wiegman said: “They had the opportunity now, this camp lots of players had the opportunity to show in these games, others in training sessions.

“Now it’s going back to club, perform at club at the highest level, keep doing that, get consistent performances, and show that there’s going to be difference and improvement.

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman is pleased with the options at her disposal ( PA Wire )

“Of course, there’s very high competition, so moving forward you have to make sure you are the best - at least that you are your best, and hopefully that’s enough to be selected.”

One player who did not get on the pitch in the USA or Switzerland matches was Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was a late call-up, and Wiegman said the defender was “a little bit further away” in her plans, “especially with the competition going on in centre-backs”.

Wiegman - whose experimentation on Tuesday also saw her use a formation with three central defenders - said the recent friendlies had given her “lots of information” in terms of individual players and collective styles of play.

